20,410 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.79.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
Manhattan Associates Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
