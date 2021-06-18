20,410 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.79.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.