$205.11 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post sales of $205.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $65.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $828.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $834.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $884.05 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $912.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

