$216.97 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report $216.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.60 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $238.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $867.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.40 million to $878.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $989.62 million, with estimates ranging from $976.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Evolent Health stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,700 shares of company stock worth $1,360,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,189,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,623,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 379,436 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

