$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $22.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

CHCT opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.