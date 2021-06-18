$244.47 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce $244.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.28 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cinemark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Cinemark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

