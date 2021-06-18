25,986 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.07% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:BIG opened at $65.32 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

