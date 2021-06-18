$271.57 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $271.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.44 million to $271.70 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

