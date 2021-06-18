28,000 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,107,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

PFSI stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $2,625,657.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,433,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,463,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 996,137 shares of company stock valued at $61,522,591 and have sold 721,572 shares valued at $43,924,861. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

