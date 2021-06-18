$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.25 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.