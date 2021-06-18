318,474 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 318,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

