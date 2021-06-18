318,474 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 318,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,558,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,440,000 after purchasing an additional 893,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.