32,654 Shares in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Galapagos by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

GLPG opened at $76.08 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $214.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.00.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.