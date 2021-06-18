33,014 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Applied Materials makes up about 1.4% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $131.53. 242,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

