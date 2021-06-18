34,497 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in salesforce.com by 70.5% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 75,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 111.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

