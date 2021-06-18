35,089 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

