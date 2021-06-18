3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,363 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in 3M by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 128,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in 3M by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $195.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

