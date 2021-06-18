$4.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.14. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 550,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,569,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,806. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $139.10 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.16.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

