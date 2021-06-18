412,481 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,481 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.51.

DVN opened at $27.59 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

