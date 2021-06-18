$436.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $436.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the lowest is $423.50 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $529.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

