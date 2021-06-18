$436.37 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $436.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the lowest is $423.50 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $529.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
