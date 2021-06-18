45,974 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

