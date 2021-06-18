$482.73 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post $482.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the lowest is $472.40 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $495.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.