4NEW (KWATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,024.94

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $68,024.94 and approximately $3,776.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00734538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00083287 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

