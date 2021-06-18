$57.43 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post sales of $57.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.58 million and the highest is $59.70 million. Inseego posted sales of $80.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $263.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $6,184,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after purchasing an additional 368,435 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $4,251,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.