$581.50 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post sales of $581.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $577.00 million and the highest is $586.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $350.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -660.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

