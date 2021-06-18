$59.96 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post sales of $59.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $175.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HGEN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,351 shares of company stock worth $5,769,244. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

