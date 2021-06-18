$610.55 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $610.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $605.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $553.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ROL opened at $33.37 on Friday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

