714,059 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 714,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,279,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.42% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

