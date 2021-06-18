$72.52 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to announce $72.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.24 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $58.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $286.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.41 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.52 million, with estimates ranging from $297.43 million to $297.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 61.71%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 430,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $25.74 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $981.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

