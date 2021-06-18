$84.29 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to report sales of $84.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.54 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $78.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.50 million to $353.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $377.80 million, with estimates ranging from $366.40 million to $394.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $294,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

