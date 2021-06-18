84,919 Shares in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 19.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.11. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -15.66.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DADA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

