$88.03 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to report $88.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.60 million and the highest is $90.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $376.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.17 million to $379.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $546.99 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skillz.
SKLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,732,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 0.03.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
