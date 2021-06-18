8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $742,348.79 and $493,434.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001889 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

