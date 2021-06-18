Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $38.66 million and $11.10 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 40,550,646 coins and its circulating supply is 37,070,682 coins. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.