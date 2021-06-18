Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

