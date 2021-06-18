Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.1% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $94,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 125,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

