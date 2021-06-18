Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,673,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 423,537 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.50% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,196,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.11. The stock had a trading volume of 145,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.