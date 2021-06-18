Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.62.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,854 shares of company stock worth $185,738. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

