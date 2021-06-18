Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $9.49 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Abyss has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $277,963.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

