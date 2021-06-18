AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Short Interest Update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.44 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $540.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AC Immune by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.