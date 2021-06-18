Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1,081.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.84% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $30,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKR. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

