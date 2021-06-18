Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 1,540.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 396,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

