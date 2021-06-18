Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $197.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

