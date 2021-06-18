Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hawkins worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of HWKN opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

