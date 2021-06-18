Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 75,525 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 165.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Caesarstone worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $2,489,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Caesarstone by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Caesarstone stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

