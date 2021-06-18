Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last 90 days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

