Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of PFSweb worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PFSweb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PFSweb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PFSweb by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PFSweb alerts:

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.84. PFSweb, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts anticipate that PFSweb, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.