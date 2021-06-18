Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,202 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

AVT stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

