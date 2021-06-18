Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,872 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 561.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of COP opened at $59.01 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of -393.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

