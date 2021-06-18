Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 368,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

