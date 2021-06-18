Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE opened at $410.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.