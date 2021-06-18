Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 284,394 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284,394 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of American Software worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Software by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $798.40 million, a P/E ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 9,180 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $222,615.00. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,105 over the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

